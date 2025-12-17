SDSM: Filipce presents several new party officials

SDSM leader Venko Filipce today presented the new leadership of the party, after its entire first line-up, save for him, resigned after the devastating local elections defeat. The new team includes many names from the previous team.

Former Soros Foundation director for Macedonia Fani Karanfilovska – Panovska is back as Deputy Leader. The party will have former Labour Minister Jovana Trencevska and doctor Aleksandar Trajanovski as Vice Presidents. Aleksandar Dimitrijevic will remain as Secretary General, and Ljupco Farmakovski – as Organizational Secretary. Ana Cupevska, who was the first to resign as Vice President after the electoral defeat, is named head of the newly former Advisory Council of the party.