Bulgarian propagandist in Macedonia faces hate speech charges

Prosecutors today informed that charges were filed agains one person for “spread of racist and xenophobic materials over a computer system”. It’s reported that the charges are aimed against Viktor Stojanov, a pro-Bulgarian activist known for his nationalist campaigns in Macedonia.

Stojanov leads the Macedonia foundation, that offers money to citizens to have them change their names in a more Bulgarian sounding version, donates pro-Bulgarian materials and promotes the Bulgarian historical narrative – over which Macedonia currently faces a blockade of its EU integration. He is also active in nationalist circles in Bulgaria that support pro-Russian positions, as well as the nationalist parade known as the Lukov march.

The ANB security agency notes that there were several hybrid attempts to undermine the stability of Macedonia, with the use of media and propaganda channels and the spread of misinformation and creation of tensions.