Mickoski: President Erdogan will visit Macedonia this spring

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Macedonia this spring, informed Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, speaking with a member of Parliament from the Turkish community in Macedonia.

In my talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we defined that a meeting will take place this spring in Skopje. At the moment we don’t yet know exactly when. We have an excellent Ambassador from Turkiye in Skopje, a high level diplomat who we have an excellent cooperation with and this will contribute to even closer ties between the two countries, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Mickoski noted that Macedonia signed a strategic partnership treaty with Turkiye that leads to significant investments, cooperation in the military sphere, procurement of defensive systems by Macedonia and that the focus now will be to increase Macedonian exports to Turkiye.