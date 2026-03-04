Economy grew by 3.8 percent in the last quarter of 2025

Economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 rose to 3.8 percent, informed the State Statistics Bureau today.

This means that we have stable and continued economic growth for six quarters in a row. Cumulative, the growth rate in 2025 was at 3.5 percent. That is no coincidence, but the result of careful economic policies, fiscal discipline and our support for the economy, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski in a press statement after the results were in.

Exports grew by 10 percent in 2025, and construction was up by 14 percent, the Bureau informed. Meanwhile, the public debt dropped down to 59.3 percent of GDP.