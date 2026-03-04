Orban: key issue is to stay out of the war

Key issue in the next four years will be staying outside of the war, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a TV interview. Orban faces elections next month, and pledges to keep Hungary safe from the war in Ukraine and the escalating war in the Middle East.

None of the political leaders has greater chance to keep Hungary out of the war. That is why I’m talking about the next four years. That is why I’m running, said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

His Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was in Moscow today to discuss energy supplies amid the spiking prices in Europe. Szijjarto returned to Budapest with two ethnic Hungarians who were conscripted in Ukraine and were captured by the Russian forces.