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03.05.2026
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Sunday, 3 May 2026

Charges filed against former Strumica Mayor Kostadinov over an illegal build

Macedonia

02.05.2026

Former Strumica Mayor Kosta Kostadinov and several municipal officials face charges over their decision to allow an illegal build.

According to the charges that were announced by Strumica police today, the construction was treated as reconstruction, even though, in fact, it was a new build. A municipal inspector filed the report as a misdemeanor, instead of filing it as illegal construction. For this, she, another local official and Kostadinov are charged with failure to do their official duty. The investor is also charged.

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