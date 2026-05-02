Greece will suspend the additional border checks for Serbian citizens during the summer

Greece will suspend the EES border control system for Serbian citizens for the duration of the summer. This should help reduce the expected lines at the Macedonian border crossings.

The EES system requires fingerprinting and taking of pictures of non-EU passengers entering the Schengen zone. Serbian citizens are among the most numerous tourists who visit Greece through Macedonia.

Serbian diplomatic officials said that the suspension of the system will be in force between June 1st and August 30th, during the day. It will still apply to overnight passengers, but lines are generally shorter during the night.