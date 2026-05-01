Mickoski: Macedonia is among the EU front-runners in the region

There is progress in the EU reform agenda, and from last place we are now among the front-runners in the region, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who spoke to the press during his visit to Ohrid today. The Prime Minister spoke in anticipation of the EU progress report as Macedonia is in the final stretch of implementing a dozen key reform priorities.

Mickoski said that the opposition SDSM party has withdrawn itself from working on the electoral code, that is expected to be adopted by consensus in the Parliament. This will affect one of the reform priorities.

Another issue that the Government will not deliver on is the request that Macedonia ends some protections in the energy market, which the Prime Minister says would lead to significant price hikes for the consumers.

Everything else will be finished and that will be another denial of the lies sent out by SDSM in its daily press conferences, said Mickoski.

SDSM jumped on comments by EU rapporteur on Macedonia Thomas Waitz to accuse the Government of failing to implement the reforms. Waitz has since clarified his statement, saying that it was made almost two months ago and that Macedonia has made progress since.