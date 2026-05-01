New law aims to protect pets and control breeding

A new law that will regulate treatment of pets and stray animals is being prepared by NGO activists, state institutions and the Veterinary Faculty.

According to Telma TV, the law provides stiff fines for mistreatment of pets. Keeping dogs in poor conditions and depriving it of exercise will be punishable with up to 400 EUR, while torture, inflicting suffering and killing of animals will carry fines of up to 5,000 EUR. Citizens who abandon their pets will face a ban on having pets in the future. The law would also strictly regulate pet breeding in order to reduce the number of stray animals in Macedonia.