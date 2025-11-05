Court orders city of Skopje officials who stopped collecting garbage to remain in detention

The Skopje Criminal Court today rejected appeals from Sabahadin Rustemi and Aki Saiti, recently removed heads of the KHS Skopje garbage pick-up company, to have their detention orders rescinded. The two men appointed to KHS by outgoing Mayor Danela Arsovska will remain in detention.

Rustemi and Saiti, both DUI officials from their Saraj branch, that Arsovska publicly sided with, are charged with failure to clean up the city in timely fashion, and causing health threats across the city. KHS largely stopped working in the run-up to the elections, in what was seen as a clear political ploy by Arsovska and DUI.