Gjorcev proposes that Macedonia accepts the Bulgarian demands – with delayed effect

Macedonia’s former Ambassador to Bulgaria and once leading VMRO-DPMNE official Marjan Gjorcev proposes that our Parliament adopts the changes that Bulgaria demands in the Macedonian Constitution, but with delayed effect.

What should be the next step? I think the Parliament should include the Bulgarians in the Constitution with a large majority, and meet the demand from Europe, Gjorcev said.

Bulgaria insists that Macedonia makes the changes immediately, while Prime Minister Mickoski demands guarantees from the EU that this will be the last nationalist demand from Bulgaria, and that the changes go into effect after Macedonia completes its EU accession process.