 Skip to main content
06.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 6 November 2025

Gjorcev proposes that Macedonia accepts the Bulgarian demands – with delayed effect

Macedonia

05.11.2025

Macedonia’s former Ambassador to Bulgaria and once leading VMRO-DPMNE official Marjan Gjorcev proposes that our Parliament adopts the changes that Bulgaria demands in the Macedonian Constitution, but with delayed effect.

What should be the next step? I think the Parliament should include the Bulgarians in the Constitution with a large majority, and meet the demand from Europe, Gjorcev said.

Bulgaria insists that Macedonia makes the changes immediately, while Prime Minister Mickoski demands guarantees from the EU that this will be the last nationalist demand from Bulgaria, and that the changes go into effect after Macedonia completes its EU accession process.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 04.11.2025
VMRO: SDSM is the third largest party, Filipce should resign
Macedonia  | 03.11.2025
EU progress report sees Macedonia making significant progress
Macedonia  | 03.11.2025
Rebel factions and calls for resignation of the leader appear in SDSM