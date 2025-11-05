VMRO: Filipce is using the EU report to advance the Bulgarian positions

SDSM leader Venko Filipce is again advancing the Bulgarian scenario, insists VMRO-DPMNE, after Filipce came out today with criticism of the condition in Macedonia – basing it on the EU progress report. In his remarks, Filipce condemned the Government for the blocked EU accession talks, which Bulgaria is vetoing until Macedonia meets its demands to amend its Constitution.

What we were warning about – happened. In just a year and a half, VMRO-DPMNE managed to put us in a group with Kosovo, Bosnia, Moldova and Ukraine, countries that were the last to begin their EU integration path. The country is in complete stand-still an the European path is empty rhetoric, said Filipce, who during the local elections campaign made a push that Macedonia adopts the Bulgarian demands – which likely contributed to the dramatic defeat of his SDSM party.

VMRO-DPMNE responded with a press statement. “Filipce continues to advance the Bulgarian scenario for Macedonia, and is humiliating our country, all the while forgetting that he and his mentor from Strumica are the main culprits after committing treason and accepting damaging conditions that now expose us to blackmail and pressure”, the ruling party said in its statement.

VMRO-DPMNE adds that Macedonia will continue to work on its reforms regardless of the political conditioning and pressure, which are also using the latest progress report. “It is clear that this and similar small reports will continue to show up until a solution with Bulgaria is found. But we still consider the report to be excellent and it encourages us to continue on the path of reforms. We see it as a roadmap for what we need to focus on in the future. Filipce, who is on remote control, will continue to sow panic. He is simply a hostage and there is nothing we can do about that”, VMRO said in its response.