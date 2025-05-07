Croatian President Milanovic says Macedonia should not endure extortions on the path to the EU

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic urged Macedonia not to endure extortions in exchange for EU membership. President Milanovic was speaking about the Bulgarian demand that Macedonia must change its Constitution and its historic narrative to make it fit the Bulgarian line if it wants to ever join the EU.

The rules are clear – unanimity is needed. So long as some country is against Macedonia, sadly you won’t advance on your path. The only question is whether for you and your citizens it is the most important thing in the world, or if there are also other things that define a country. It is up to you to decide. Just don’t be a victim of any blackmail or extortion when it comes to your EU membership, President Milanovic said.

His host, Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that Macedonia is geographically, culturally and historically part of Europe, but is now in an unsustainable situation – which speaks a lot about the EU credibility.

It is logical that, if you have 20 positive reports from the European Parliament and the European Commission, that they be serious. But the European Council keeps saying no, President Siljanovska said.

President Milanovic met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who said that “we mutually agreed that a stable, prosperous and integrated Europe is not possible without full integration of our entire region”.