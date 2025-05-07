Mickoski declares end to corruption and nepotism

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that Macedonia is turning a new leaf when it comes to tackling corruption. Speaking on the Day of the Macedonian Police, the Prime Minister said that the practice of pulling connections for personal and political interests is going to end.

There was a time when the institutions were used for personal gain, instead of justice. “I’ll call you”, “we’ll take care of it” were common sayings. That time is over. I want to publicly state here that there is no more place for pull, nepotism and impunity. The law will apply to all, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

During the ceremony he also expressed gratitude to the police officer for their dedication to protect the country and to fight against crime and corruption. “Our goal is to open the eyes of justice, with the help of a professional, ethical and un-bribeable police force”, Mickoski added.