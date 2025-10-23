Detention and house arrest for 12 members of a loan shark group

The Skopje Criminal Court approved today detention and house arrest for 12 suspects charged with money laundering and operating a loan shark group.

The suspects were arrested in a massive raid yesterday. Eight of the suspects were sent into detention and three were allowed house arrest. One suspect remains at large.

According to the charges, the group was active since 2022, and was lending money with monthly interest rates between 5 and 15 percent. They would pressure the lenders to sign away property when they would fail to keep up with the loan. The investigation estimates the proceeds from this operation at about two million EUR which the group tried to launder into regular financial flows.