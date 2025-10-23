Electoral commission officially declares 33 mayoral races as finished

The State Electoral Commission today formally confirmed that 33 municipalities elected mayors in the first round of the local elections. The SEC rejected all 57 complaints that were submitted – 20 of them were about the conduct of the voting in polling places and 37 about the counting process.

SEC President Boris Kondarko said that the parties who submitted the complaints now have a chance to appeal to the Administrative Court. Menawhile, the official results stand and 33 municipalities have new mayors, and all have new municipal councils.