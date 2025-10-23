 Skip to main content
24.10.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 24 October 2025

Electoral commission officially declares 33 mayoral races as finished

Macedonia

23.10.2025

The State Electoral Commission today formally confirmed that 33 municipalities elected mayors in the first round of the local elections. The SEC rejected all 57 complaints that were submitted – 20 of them were about the conduct of the voting in polling places and 37 about the counting process.

SEC President Boris Kondarko said that the parties who submitted the complaints now have a chance to appeal to the Administrative Court. Menawhile, the official results stand and 33 municipalities have new mayors, and all have new municipal councils.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 23.10.2025
Mickoski on the Bulgarian demands: we need guarantees that this will be the last of it
Macedonia  | 22.10.2025
Mickoski after his meeting with Starmer, other European leaders: our place is in the EU
Economy  | 22.10.2025
Nikoloski: the UK is our strategic partner in infrastructure development