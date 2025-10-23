Mickoski warns the opposition on their early elections requests: be careful what you wish for

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski warned the opposition today – be careful what you wish for – when talking about their requests for early elections. DUI was very strong in pushing for early general elections while it was hoping that it will beat VLEN in the local elections – that, of course, did not come to pass. And SDSM is trying to encourage its own supporters saying that, even with the massive local election defeat, they would improve their number of seats in Parliament in a general election.

It’s interesting that even in their analysis, they are saying that VMRO has a clear victory. There is no calculation showing them winning in any way. But they still continue to underestimate their own fellow citizens and voters. We leave time to the opposition to consolidate and to think if they want early elections. I don’t wish them and I believe they are not necessary. Now is the time for results and a major offensive in all areas. But their fuzzy math and their persistance to bluff deserves an appropriate answer. So, be careful what you say and what you wish for – you just might get it, Mickoski said during his remarks at the celebration of the Day of the founding of VMRO.

Regarding the Albanian opposition DUI, the Prime Minister said that they are now on a massive downward slope, after using the past 20 years to enrich themselves and selling nationalist politics to the voters. Still, Mickoski called out one of the VLEN leaders, Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami, who received VMRO support in the first round but is now saying that he will not support VMRO candidates in the second round. Mickoski said that he sees no difference between Kasami and DUI’s Ali Ahmeti, and asked him not to engage in nationalist politics as Ahmeti does. “He needs to accept that he became Mayor with the will and support of the Macedonians and he must not dare betray their trust”, the Prime Minister and VMRO leader added.