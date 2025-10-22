 Skip to main content
23.10.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 23 October 2025

Prime Minister Mickoski meets with King Charles

Macedonia

22.10.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with King Charles III, at a reception organized during the Western Balkans summit in London.

We discussed the friendship between Macedonia and the United Kingdom, the issues of stability, development and protection of the environment – issues that the King pays a lot of attention to. This meeting is recognition and sign of respect for us, as well as encouragement to continue along the path of our shared values, trust and partnership, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 22.10.2025
Mickoski after his meeting with Starmer, other European leaders: our place is in the EU
Macedonia  | 21.10.2025
Worst electoral result for SDSM so far
Macedonia  | 20.10.2025
Officials results show VMRO leading SDSM almost 3:1