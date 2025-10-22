Prime Minister Mickoski meets with King Charles

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with King Charles III, at a reception organized during the Western Balkans summit in London.

We discussed the friendship between Macedonia and the United Kingdom, the issues of stability, development and protection of the environment – issues that the King pays a lot of attention to. This meeting is recognition and sign of respect for us, as well as encouragement to continue along the path of our shared values, trust and partnership, Prime Minister Mickoski said.