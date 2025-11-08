 Skip to main content
08.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 8 November 2025

DPA would consider joining the ruling coalition

Macedonia

08.11.2025

The DPA party would not refuse an invitation to join the ruling coalition, said party official Imer Aliu. DPA was allied with DUI until several months ago, but quit this coalition and could contribute one vote in Parliament – that of its leader Menduh Thaci.

We will have a dialogue, or a debate, with all, including with the Government. It’s clear that the DPA agenda and the agenda of the Government and the ruling parties are somewhat different, but of course that we will debate with all, said Aliu at the sidelines of the Central Assembly of DPA that took place today.

Aliu added that DUI’s major defeat in the local elections “is not a national tragedy” and that now is the time for the Albanian parties in the coalition to deliver on their promises.

Related Articles

World  | 08.11.2025
Trump praises Orban for his position on migration, shows understanding for Hungary’s energy position
Macedonia  | 08.11.2025
Agriculture Minister Tripunovski calls for an investigation into all farm subsidy corruption allegations
Macedonia  | 07.11.2025
SDSM: Spasovski joins in the attacks on Filipce