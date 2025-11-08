DPA would consider joining the ruling coalition

The DPA party would not refuse an invitation to join the ruling coalition, said party official Imer Aliu. DPA was allied with DUI until several months ago, but quit this coalition and could contribute one vote in Parliament – that of its leader Menduh Thaci.

We will have a dialogue, or a debate, with all, including with the Government. It’s clear that the DPA agenda and the agenda of the Government and the ruling parties are somewhat different, but of course that we will debate with all, said Aliu at the sidelines of the Central Assembly of DPA that took place today.

Aliu added that DUI’s major defeat in the local elections “is not a national tragedy” and that now is the time for the Albanian parties in the coalition to deliver on their promises.