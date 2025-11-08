VMRO: SDSM needs to get rid of Filipce and Zaev because Macedonia needs a strong opposition party

Macedonia needs a strong opposition and therefore SDSM needs to distance itself from the ruinous ties with Filipce and Zoran Zaev, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement today. SDSM is in flux after the major defeat at the local elections, with officials calling on Filipce to resign, despite his adamant insistence to remain as party leader.

As long as SDSM remains to be led by the duo of Filipce and Zaev there is nop chance for progress, consolidation or reform in the opposition. SDSM needs to cut the umbilical cord to Filipce and Zaev if it wants to survive politically. Filipce needs to resign. Macedonia needs a strong opposition, outside of the perimeter of Filipce and Zaev, said VMRO-DPMNE.