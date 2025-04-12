DUI is trying to give an ethnic dimension to the Kocani investigation

The DUI party issued a statement condemning the expansion of charges against current and former Government officials over the Kocani nightclub disaster. Three officials from DUI, Saracini, Neziri, and Kuci, who were running the Economy Ministry were charged today – this is the Ministry that was issuing permits for the Pulse club that clearly did not meet safety standards. Another former Economy Minister from DUI, Bekteshi, was charged in the first round of the investigation – DUI long held control over this Ministry that is now seen as thoroughly corrupt.

Today the Albanian people are under attack of the institutions of their own country which are fully captured by political and ethno-centrist interests of the Government. The Prime Minister, Interior Minister and the state prosecutor are unilaterally focusing the investigation toward Albanians who were at some point members of the institutions ofthe system. Today, there is a unilateral and unjust aggression aimed at the Albanians, DUI said in its statement.

VMRO-DPMNE responded with a statement accusing DUI of ruling Macedonia over the past two decades “by means of extortion, corruption and blackmail”.

The investigations are not conducted against Albanians, but against DUI officials for whom there are serious allegations of criminal actions. DUI is trying to create a conflict now that we finally have justice. But, the time of untouchable officials is over, VMRO-DPMNE responded.