Poll: Macedonian citizens expect that Trump will end the war in Ukraine in the coming months

A Detektor poll, conducted for Sitel TV on the war in Ukraine shows that 63.6 percent of Macedonian citizens expect that hte war will end soon, owing to President Trump’s negotiations with Russia.

According to the poll, the majority of citizens expect the war to end in the next few months, while 18.5 percent don’t see this happening. The poll also showed that almost 29 percent of Macedonian citizens believe that neither Russia nor Ukraine are to blame for the war, but “someone else”. The numbers of those who blame Russia or Ukraine are evenly divided – 15.9 to 16.3 percent, while 21.5 percent of our citizens blame both countries equally.

47.3 percent of Macedonian citizens don’t think that anyone is winning the war, 28.1 percent believe that Russia has the upper hand, while only 4.2 percent think that Ukraine is winning.