Kocani court orders four new defendants into detention and six into house arrest

The Kocani court ordered four newly charged defendants into detention, and six are ordered into house arrest. They are part of the 18 new charges for the Kocani nightclub disaster.

Eight new defendants were given lighter precautionary measures meant to ensure that they will show up before the court. The list includes three former Economy Ministers, three officials in this Ministry, two state secretaries in the Ministry, one former head of the Search and Rescue Agency and four inspectors. One of the former ministers who is charged, Driton Kuci, is currently Macedonia’s ambassador to Norway, and Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that he expects him to return to the country soon.