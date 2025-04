Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti attended the opening of the “one-stop-shop” system at the main border crossing between Macedonia and Kosovo at Blace.

This is best proof that the border does not have to be a wall. It can be our bridge, connecting people, ideas and opportunities, Mickoski said during the ceremony.

The new model would significantly reduce waiting times at the border, with passengers stopping at only one, shared point.