VLEN leaders determined to keep the coalition together

Bekim Qoku, official of the VLEN coalition, said that the meeting of the party leaders in the coalition that was held yesterday was friendly and that they will remain together.

The details of the local elections remain to be determined. We discussed which municipalities we will compete in together. We are absolutely staying together. There are some disagreements, but that happens in every political group, Qoku said.

Arben Taravari, who leads on of the stronger of the four parties in VLEN, was considering campaigning separately in the local elections in October, and even teaming up with the opposition DUI party.