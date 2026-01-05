 Skip to main content
06.01.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 6 January 2026

DUI official Blerim Bexheti under investigation after he didn’t report a construction company owned by his children

Macedonia

05.01.2026

The children of top DUI official Blerim Bexheti have opened a construction company that has caught the eye of the Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK), Radio Free Europe reported. Eljma (21) and Valon (19), daughter and son the former Mayor of Saraj, have set up the company in September, in an apartment owned by their father.

Bexheti reported some minor property of his children in the mandatory report sent to DKSK, but did not report that they have also set up a company. He now faces a fine for this failure.

During the local elections, it was reported that Valon Bexheti signed a consulting contract with the Skopje Communal Hygiene company for 12,000 EUR. The director of the company, Sabahudin Rustemi, who is close to Bexheti, was later arrested for badly failing to perform the main obligations of the company, as the city was drowning in piles of garbage. Blerim Bexheti was also recently charged for allowing a company to illegally build a residential building with 40 apartments, earning 1.7 million EUR.

Related Articles

World  | 04.01.2026
Macedonia supports the US arguments and actions in Venezuela
Economy  | 04.01.2026
The Government is preparing severe action against supermarket chains who coordinate on their prices
Economy  | 03.01.2026
Nikoloski expects work on the fast railroad line to begin after the summer