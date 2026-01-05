DUI official Blerim Bexheti under investigation after he didn’t report a construction company owned by his children

The children of top DUI official Blerim Bexheti have opened a construction company that has caught the eye of the Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK), Radio Free Europe reported. Eljma (21) and Valon (19), daughter and son the former Mayor of Saraj, have set up the company in September, in an apartment owned by their father.

Bexheti reported some minor property of his children in the mandatory report sent to DKSK, but did not report that they have also set up a company. He now faces a fine for this failure.

During the local elections, it was reported that Valon Bexheti signed a consulting contract with the Skopje Communal Hygiene company for 12,000 EUR. The director of the company, Sabahudin Rustemi, who is close to Bexheti, was later arrested for badly failing to perform the main obligations of the company, as the city was drowning in piles of garbage. Blerim Bexheti was also recently charged for allowing a company to illegally build a residential building with 40 apartments, earning 1.7 million EUR.