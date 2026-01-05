Mickoski: there is a serious investor interested in the Popova Sapka ski resort

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced a major new investment in Popova Sapka during his visit to the ski resort today.

We are on the right path. I can’t say that all the details are secured, but we have a serious investor and I’m an optimist that we will reach the final goal – that Popova Sapka is the most beautiful tourist center in the region, Mickoski said, as he visited the St. Naum church in the resort.

The underdeveloped resort near Tetovo was offered to a number of interested parties. The Prime Minister said that it would operate year around, and would count on the close proximity to the Skopje airport. A gondola will again connect the resort to Tetovo, and new, additional ski lanes will be mapped out.