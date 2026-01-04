Macedonia supports the US arguments and actions in Venezuela

Macedonia stands by US actions in Venezuela, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, a day after the move by the Trump administration was also welcomed by Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski.

Asked whether the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro violated international law, Prime Minister Mickoski responded that the international law was also violated in the case of Macedonia.

I’m concerned by the thunderous silence of the same European countries and other countries when the international law was broken over the back of Macedonia. Everyone was deaf at the time, nobody commented on the issue. And now, all of the sudden, all are talking whether something is in accordance with the international law. When you make one exception, it becomes a practice. When our flag was being changed under a precedent so we may be allowed to join the UN. When our Constitutional was being changed and the people were lied to that in 3-4 years we will become EU members. There was a verdict by the court in the Hague that Macedonia should not be blocked to join NATO, and still we were blocked, and there was thunderous silence by all who now comment. As to whether this is a precedent or not, we, as a Government, fully stand behind the arguments and the decisions of our strategic partner – the United States of America, Mickoski said.