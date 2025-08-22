 Skip to main content
23.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 23 August 2025

EU postpones its ETIAS visa system

Macedonia

22.08.2025

The European Union has postponed activation of its ETIAS system, that was supposed to introduce a 20 EUR fee and additional checks for entry of non-EU citizens. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the visa system will now be introduced at the end of 2026, unless there are additional delays.

We remain in active dialogue with EU representatives, we have active communication and we will do everything we can to ensure that Macedonian citizens can enter the EU as freely as possible. They are informing us that their system is being digitalized, that technology moves forward, and that we will have to respect what the EU will introduce, but at the same time the procedures for entry of Macedonian citizens should not be more complicated, Nikoloski said.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 21.08.2025
117 applicants for young farmer subsidies
Macedonia  | 20.08.2025
Healthcare Ministry will investigate allegations of abuse in private clinics made by doctor Kedev
Macedonia  | 19.08.2025
Macedonia wins major copper mine case that could’ve cost the state 115 million EUR