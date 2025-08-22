EU postpones its ETIAS visa system

The European Union has postponed activation of its ETIAS system, that was supposed to introduce a 20 EUR fee and additional checks for entry of non-EU citizens. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the visa system will now be introduced at the end of 2026, unless there are additional delays.

We remain in active dialogue with EU representatives, we have active communication and we will do everything we can to ensure that Macedonian citizens can enter the EU as freely as possible. They are informing us that their system is being digitalized, that technology moves forward, and that we will have to respect what the EU will introduce, but at the same time the procedures for entry of Macedonian citizens should not be more complicated, Nikoloski said.