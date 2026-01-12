Gashi: it’s not fitting for a NATO member state to form technical governments

It is not becoming of a NATO member country to have a technical Government as feature of its elections, said Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi today. The model of a technical Government that includes opposition representatives was introduced during the Colored Revolution and the subsequent political crisis, but is now seen as outdated, and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski is calling to have it abolished.

Macedonia is a stable state, it is a NATO member country and it has no need of a technical Government to organize elections. The past election cycles went by without serious objections, said Gashi, adding that the decision on whether to hold early elections depends on the majority of 61 representatives in Parliament, but that he believes that this Parliament and Government should conclude their mandates to the end.

Speaker Gashi also said that he is in coordination with the other parties in order to elect a new Ombudsperson. This decision calls for a higher majority in Parliament, and would require support from DUI or SDSM.