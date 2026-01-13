SDSM alone will be absent from the meeting of party leaders

A meeting of the top party leaders in Macedonia – except for SDSM – will take place tomorrow at the Parliamentary Club in Skopje. Main topic of discussion will be the proposal to abolish the law that mandates forming a technical government that includes opposition representatives before general elections, but DUI, Levica and other parties are expected to raise other topics as well.

Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski will host the meeting, and has proposed that the parties also discuss judicial reforms and the appointment of an Ombudsperson. On the side of the ruling coalition, Maksim Dimitrievski from ZNAM and Bekim Qoku as representative of VLEN will participate. Dimtiar Apasiev from Levica said that he will attend the meeting to support the abolition of the technical Government rule, but to also demand that the elections are held in a single electoral district that will benefit smaller parties like Levica. Ali Ahmeti from the DUI party announced that he will attend, stating that he is a “serious person” who wants to show that DUI is a serious party. DUI is holding up the appointment of an Ombudsperson but also the final legal changes needed before the system of traffic control cameras is put into service.

This left Venko Filipce from SDSM as the only absent political leader. SDSM, which has adopted a very extreme rhetoric, accused Levica and DUI of being irrelevant parties for agreeing to attend the meeting. SDSM insist that the next general elections have to take place under a technical Government and has accused the ruling coalition of planning snap elections in spring.