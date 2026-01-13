Skopje – Solun pipeline used for diesel deliveries after 13 years

The Skopje – Solun pipeline was put into service again after 13 years. Origianlly built to deliver crude oil from the port of Solun (Thessaloniki) to the Skopje refinery it is now used to transport refined diesel fuel, to reduce the need for train transportation.

Hellenic Energy plans to use the pipeline to supply not only Macedonia but also customers in Kosovo, the south of Serbia and Bulgaria. It can carry up to 2.5 million tons of crude and oil derivatives a year.

In November, Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the Government is taking all necessary steps to make the pipeline operational again.