Opening of the Vevcani carnival

The Vevcani carnival began today. The ancient mountain town parade draws inspiration from millennia old traditions that predate Christianity, but also from contemporary political events that are mocked by masked participants.

Held on the Christian holiday of Vasilica – or New Year according to the Julian calendar, it has participants from the entire town as well as people from all over the country and from abroad coming to this unique event. A number of traditions take place meant to bring good health through the year.