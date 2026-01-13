Nikoloski: the technical Government could’ve been abolished back in 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that VMRO-DPMNE is open to discussing various issues during the meeting of party leaders that is scheduled for Wednesday, and will focus mainly on the proposal to abolish the technical Government rule that was introduced in 2015. Nikoloski pointed out that VMRO offered to scrap this rule for the 2024 general elections, and to give up on the concessions that included a resignation from the SDSM appointed Prime Minister and inclusion of VMRO officials in the Government, but that SDSM refused it at the time, as it had already promised DUI that they will ge to appoint an ethnic Albanian as Prime Minister for the 100 days ahead of the elections.

The 2015 rule was introduced under very different political circumstances, and was a way to resolve a political crisis. When the next regular general elections take place, it will be over 12 years since the political crisis. The technical Government rule is now outdated and we are the only normal democratic country in Europe that does this. We should put an end to it, Nikoloski said.