26.10.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 26 October 2025

Gjorgjievski promises to clean up Skopje in 72 hours

Macedonia

25.10.2025

Frontrunner in the Skopje mayoral race Orce Gjorgjievski reiterated his promise to clean up the city 72 hours after his election. Skopje is facing a massive crisis with uncollected garbage, as outgoing Mayor Danela Arsovska continues to act erratically and politicizes the crisis.

All it takes are good preparations. We’ve never had such a bad situation. But, with good planning, we can resolve the issue in 72 hours. I promise a major clean-up, which will include all the Skopje municipalities, Gjorgjievski said.

As head of the ZELS union of municipalities, Gjorgjievski already convened meetings on this issue, and some of the incumbent local mayors started using their own workers and trucks, while the central KHS company, that should collect the garbage, remains mostly absent.

