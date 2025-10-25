Following disastrous election day results, head of the SDSM branch in Skopje resigns

Gjorgji Galetanovski – Combe, head of the SDSM branch in the capital Skopje, announced his resignation after the disastrous local elections. SDSM won only 5 seats in the Skopje city council and their mayoral candidate, Kaja Sukova, was 4th.

The resignation is submitted due to personal and moral reasons. SDSM will act in accordance with the statute in all other decisions on this matter, the party said in a statement.

SDSM is facing a new faction in Strumica, where the party snubbed its outgoing Mayor Kosta Kostadinov, who is now launching an initiative to remove the party leadership. Former Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov is also seen as someone who can act against SDSM leader Venko Filipce.