Mickoski asks voters to turn out and give VMRO 60 mayoral seats

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski urged voters and VMRO supporters to come out in large numbers and support the party’s candidates in the second round of the local elections, to get to 60 mayoral seats. VMRO won 33 seats in the first round and two independent candidates dropped out, clearing the path for the VMRO candidates. The party leads SDSM or other parties in most of the remaining races.

Let’s not forget that our mayoral candidate in Skopje has a convincing lead over his opponent, 93 thousand votes against 30. That would bring us to 60 mayoral seats – which has never happened before, that a coalition wins that many seats, Mickoski said during a rally in Negotino.