Government and Parliament delegations attend the National Prayer Breakfast in DC

A delegation of the Government and the Parliament attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC. The delegation includes Parliament Speaker and Deputy Speaker Afrim Gashi and Antonio Milososki, ministers Zlatko Perinski and Stefan Andonovski, as well as Igor Janusev – the Secretary General of the Government.

The visit will be used for contacts with representatives of institutions and international organizations, toward deepening the cooperation and opening new opportunities for institutional partnership, said Perinski.