03.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 3 February 2026

“The minimum wage is an issue for the workers and the employers”

Economy

02.02.2026

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska said that the issue of the minimum wage should be settled between the unions and the chambers of commerce, not by the Government.

Let them sit down between themselves and determine what is the burden that the employers can carry. Where in the world does the Government cover the salaries of the private sector? We can pay the salaries of the public sector, but not the private sector. We increased the salaries in healthcare, education, the police. The rest is a dialogue for the workers and the employers, Dimitrieska said, after a protest by the SSM union which called for a 600 EUR minimum wage.

