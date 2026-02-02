The publication of the Epstein files by the US Department of Justice caused concerns in Macedonia over a medical program. In an email apparently sent to Epstein, one of his associates emails him a news article mentioning research into brains of suicide victims and schizophrenia patients, and it mentions that the research is based on brains brought in from Macedonia.

Aleksej Duma, former head of the main forensics institute in Macedonia today confirmed that he has arranged the transfer of brains from such patients to the United States, along with Columbia professor Gorazd Rosoklija.

There was no profit here. The brains can’t be sold on the black market, they can’t be transplanted. The program was approved by the ethnics committee of the Medical Faculty. On our part, the benefit was that we sent many young researchers in the US to work there and gain new knowledge, said Duma.

The transfer of brains and brain tissue was going on between 1990 and 2000, said doctor Duma. There is no information why and how was the notorious operative Jeffrey Epstein interested or possibly involved in this program that was not widely known in Macedonia.