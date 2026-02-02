Mickoski will meet with the UPOZ and KSS unions to discuss public sector salaries

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will meet with representatives of the UPOZ union of public sector workers, and with the KSS union, to discuss the salaries in the public sector. The meeting comes after a protest by the SSM union, which the Government sees as highly politicized.

The Prime Minister said that a proposal to increase public sector salaries by 40 percent over a period of two years was rejected by SSM. VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski said that SSM head Slobodan Trendafilov is refusing this favorable deal because he wants to increase social tensions on behalf of the SDSM and Levica parties.

SDSM appointed him as head of the SSM union and now Trendafilov and his group owe loyalty to SDSM, said Manasievski.