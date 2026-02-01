Massive reduction in the number of traffic violations

The number of recorded traffic accidents dropped dramatically with the introduction of Safe City system of traffic cameras, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski. Only 500 violations were registered today – compared to over 100,000 on the first day that the system was put into service.

I want to express my gratitude to the citizens, for achieving this massive reduction in violations, as well as the number of accidents and fatalities. I congratulate you on this. With this conduct, I’m certain that we will fully implement the European values that the Macedonian citizens deserve, said Minister Toskovski.

He noted that citizens who drive over the 50 kilometers speed limit, will receive notifications warning them about the violation – but no fines, if they do not violate the speed limit by more than 9 kilometers – or 59 kilometers per hour. Fines will be issued beyond that speed. Same will apply to areas where the speed limit is below 50 – the level of tolerance will be 6 kilometers per hour. On motorways with a speed limit of up to 90 kilometers per hour, the warning will be issued for violations of up to 12 kilometers. Anything above these limits will carry an automatic fine.