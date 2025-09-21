 Skip to main content
Government orders purchase of 100 new ambulances

A total of 100 new ambulances will be purchased in the coming two years, said Ivica Tomovski, head of the SOZR general purposes service of the Government. Tomovski said that 80 of the vehicles will be bought in 2026 and the remaining 20 – in 2027, helping improve emergency services.

We estimate that with the sale of worn out publicly owned vehicles we will bring in 1.6 million denars, and the Government instructed the Healthcare Ministry to purchase 100 ambulances. The ambulances will be bought on five year payment plans, said Tomovski, adding that plans are made to purchase additional firefighting vehicles as well.

