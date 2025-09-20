Mickoski: no early general elections, DUI is lying to its voters

There is no need to hold early general elections, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

Polls show that if early elections take place, VMRO-DPMNE would win between 62 and 63 seats, a stable majority for a strong reform agenda. But we would also lose precious time. DUI is using the topic of early elections to lie to it votes and promises them that they will enter the next coalition after such elections. I ask them to stop lying to their own voters, it’s unfair toward the people they’ve been manipulating for years, Mickoski said.

In his remarks, during the presentation of Orce Gjorgjievski as the VMRO mayoral candidate in Skopje, the Prime Minister accused DUI and SDSM of plundering the country, pushing thousands Macedonians and Albanians into emigration and enriching their officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti, who attended the event to support Gjorgjievski, also underlined the same message. “DUI has no moral right to criticize or talk on the issues such as European integration”, Mexhiti said.