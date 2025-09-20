 Skip to main content
21.09.2025
Serious fire broke out east of Skopje, was quickly put under control

Macedonia

20.09.2025

A significant fire broke out today near Batinci, in an area close to the Drisla dump site east of Skopje. This area had a number of fires break out in the past weeks, prompting a police investigation into possible arson.

The fire started around 13h, and Stojance Angelov, head of the DZS bureau said that it was planted, because of the unlikely formation of the fire. Skopje firefighters, reinforced with army vehicles turned into firefighting trucks, a police helicopter and two planes were able to quickly put the fire under control.

