Major new projects for Skopje and accountability for the mismanagement of the previous administration

VMRO-DPMNE today formally promoted Orce Gjorgjievski as its mayoral candidate in the race in Skopje, as well as the 45 candidates for the city Council. In the event, which included Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, the party officials said that there must be accountability for the mismanagement of the city.

Skopje is lost in daily politics, infighting and bad management. This is likely driven by lucrative and political combinations that hurt our citizens. One of the first tasks of the new Mayor and his new administration must be to seek accountability – in accordance with the law. That is the only way to draw a line where chaos ends and a normal and orderly city begins, said Mickoski, condemning the outgoing Mayor Danela Arsovska, who is currently sided with the DUI party, who VMRO blames for deliberately causing ethnic incidents and even planting fires in the pre-election period.

The Prime Minister announced that some of the steps of the new city administration will be to restore the Universal Hall, the Drama Theater, and bring back cultural events in the city. A major issue will be cleaning up the city, of the accumulated irregular dumping sites on its outskirts.

Gjorgjievski also focused on the need to improve the city hygiene, which is reaching crisis proportions.

We have a chance to make Skopje a city of modern infrastructure, clean air and green spaces, with cultural events and an economy that will keep the young people here. We must change the reality of Skopje and we will do so, said Gjorgjievski.

His program includes building four new major parks, including in his municipality of Kisela Voda, at a site that was long coveted by developers. Another large park will be built in Vardariste, the old city dump that was a hotspot during the summer with frequent fires. Gjogjievski said that the problem of waste management will be resolved with shutting down the irregular dumping sites and the opening of a recycling plant, as well as introduction of drone and digital oversight to prevent the dumping of waste.

In terms of infrastructure, the mayoral candidate said that his administration will put into use two new bridges over the Vardar river, as well as opening the underground boulevard under the Diamond Mall. To resolve the parking crisis, the administration will build parking garages in the city center and put in place prefabricated parking levels in half a dozen locations.