Government set aside 30 million denars to support the families of the injured in Kocani

The Government set aside 30 million denars (half a million EUR) for direct assistance to the families of the young people killed and injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster, said official Ivica Tomovski.

During a round-table on the public response to the disaster, Tomovski said that the funds were used to support families of the injured during their stay for treatment abroad.

There are 7 patients who remain on treatment abroad, and the stay of their companions is still covered by the state. We hope to see them back in our country soon. Of the total sum, 21 million denars were spend so far, and we will not stop there with our assistance, Tomovski said, adding that several ministries are providing logistical support, and that the numbers opened for donations from the citizens and the Red Cross support also remains active.