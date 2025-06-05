Oncology Clinic scandal estimated at 35 million EUR

State prosecutors’ office today approved the proposed charges they will be presenting before the court in the case against the management of the Oncology Clinic in Skopje and four doctors.

They are accused of corruption to the tune of 35 million EUR, including rigged procurement of chemotherapy drugs and their theft and sale on the black market. The scandal shocked the public, with the revelation that doctors and nurses were giving placebos to critically sick patients, and were keeping the expensive drugs for resale.