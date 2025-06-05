 Skip to main content
06.06.2025
Friday, 6 June 2025

Alkaloid wins European handball title after AEK declared loser by default

Sport

05.06.2025

The European Handball Federation finally reached its decision on the cancelled cup final match in Skopje and awarded the points to Alkaloid.

With that, the Macedonian team won the final against Greek AEK and is the European Cup champion. The Greeks, who lost the first leg in Athens, refused to take to the field in Skopje, accusing the Macedonian federation of not allowing enough of their fans onto the stands.

There was concern that the Greek federation is trying to use its leverage to have the match replayed at a neutral site, and possibly even have it scored in its favor, but ultimately EHF made the decision that the team which refused to play will lose the game 10:0.

