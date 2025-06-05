SPO prosecutors are helping Jahoski in the major corruption scandal

Two state prosecutors from the disgraced SPO unit helped Asmir Jahoski receive a temporary passport and travel outside of Macedonia. Jahoski, the son of the powerful DUI member of Parliament and oil importing tycoon Ismail Jahoski, is charged in a 160 million EUR scandal involving procurement of cancerogenic oil for the energy plant in Negotino. The public was shocked to learn that after he was given house arrest instead of detention, he was also given a temporary passport which he used to travel to Istanbul. Jahoski has since returned to Macedonia, but continues to be outside of detention, and can plausibly threaten witnesses against him.

Republika has learnt that it was prosecutor Burim Rustemi, from the former SPO unit, who recommended to the Skopje Appeals Court to accept Jahoski’s plea for house arrest instead of detention. His former SPO colleague Artan Ajro, now an organized crime prosecutor, was the one who agreed that Jahoski can receive a temporary passport.

Originally, the court released Jahoski from detention into house arrest under a guarantee of 2 million EUR, and ordered him to report to the court on a periodic basis, and to hand over his passport. The original court decision included a ban on the issuing of new passports.

Several months ago, VMRO-DPMNE called out prosecutors who were part of the SPO for helping SDSM and DUI officials and affiliated businessmen avoid accountability for their corruption. “Corrupt judges and prosecutors are protecting the SDS and DUI officials and their businesses that have grown to millions of euros in criminal manner. They do not allow the institute of justice to rule”, said VMRO-DPMNE in a recent statement.